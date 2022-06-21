Heartland Votes
Paducah man reported missing

Police say Harry Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah.
Police say Harry Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with dementia-related issues and concerns has been reported missing.

According to police, Harry Norsworthy, 88, was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah.

They say he was last seen wearing an unknown color polo shirt, blue shorts, white tennis shoes and black socks. He was driving a 2010 Chrysler van, gold in color, with Kentucky license plate 7912EP.

Norsworthy is described as 6-feet tall and 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department or 911.

