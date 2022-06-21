Heartland Votes
Miracle-Ear location receives national recognition for providing hearing assistance to low-income individuals

A local charitable organization called the Miracle-Ear Foundation works with franchises to...
A local charitable organization called the Miracle-Ear Foundation works with franchises to provide hearing aids it to people who otherwise could not afford it.(Kemper Ball)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Miracle-Ear store has received recognition from the Miracle-Ear national office for its charity work directed towards fundraising and connecting people with free hearing aids.

Molly Hill Ford, managing partner of Miracle-Ear Centers Serving Southeast Missouri, said they are “passionate about helping everyone with hearing loss, regardles of income or life circumstances.”

So far in 2022, they have successfully fit 15 individuals with free hearing aids.

They have also collected $2,300 in donations this year.

“We are so proud of our Cape team for all the work they have put in collection donations and connecting people with the Gift of Sound. They are certainly deserving of this recognition,” Ford said.

A national report, called the Pride Report, identifies Miracle-Ear stores that will be honored as Top Providers at Miracle-Ear’s annual convention.

Those looking for hearing health assistance can call 1-877-4MYEARS for a free hearing evaluation.

Miracle-Ear locations in southeast Missouri are a locally-owned franchise, including Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve and Sikeston.

