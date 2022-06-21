McCracken County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in sexual assaul case

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to complaints of a sexual assault at noon on Monday, June 20.

The deputies were told by the 13-year-old victim that a 17-year-old male had assaulted her.

Detectives interviewed the male and obtained a confession.

The suspect has been charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Detention Facility.

