Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after beaten with own cane

Mugshot of Anthony Gibby
Mugshot of Anthony Gibby(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was beaten with his own cane, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police report that on June 18, 51-year-old Anthony Ray Gibby was seen beating a man with his own cane at Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike.

The affidavit states that witnesses saw a man run across the street to confront Gibby shortly before officers arrived, in an attempt to stop the assault.

When officers arrived, Gibby fled on foot toward Ellington Parkway. They were able to identify Gibby with witness help and place him under arrest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was placed in intensive care, intubated and was listed in critical condition, according to the affidavit. Doctors told officers he has several broken facial bones, some possible broken ribs and could lose his left eye.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in...
Police investigating juvenile injured in ‘large’ fight

Latest News

Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks
Missouri Department of Public Safety reminds public to be safe during firework season
FedEx set to open a distribution center in Marion later this year.
FedEx is opening a new 250,000 square foot distribution center in Marion
Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway
Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway
The City of Cape Girardeau plans to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 22.
City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair
Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway
Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway