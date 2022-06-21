Man in critical condition after beaten with own cane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was beaten with his own cane, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police report that on June 18, 51-year-old Anthony Ray Gibby was seen beating a man with his own cane at Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike.

The affidavit states that witnesses saw a man run across the street to confront Gibby shortly before officers arrived, in an attempt to stop the assault.

When officers arrived, Gibby fled on foot toward Ellington Parkway. They were able to identify Gibby with witness help and place him under arrest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was placed in intensive care, intubated and was listed in critical condition, according to the affidavit. Doctors told officers he has several broken facial bones, some possible broken ribs and could lose his left eye.

