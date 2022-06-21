Heartland Votes
Man arrested in Carbondale on firearm charges after car chase followed by foot chase

Officers with the City of Carbondale pulled over the vehicle for suspended registration.
Officers with the City of Carbondale pulled over the vehicle for suspended registration.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man has been taken into custody after a vehicle stop.

They noticed a passenger, 28-year-old Rashaad Barr, in possession of a handgun.

When the officer told Barr to show his hands, the driver took off.

Officers pursued the vehicle at high speeds until it stopped at West Pinewood Drive near West Alveria Drive.

Three occupants fled the vehicle.

Police apprehended Barr and charged him with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer.

The other two people in the car weren’t located.

Barr was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Two police vehicles collided during the chase, resulting in minor injuries for one officer and damage to the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

