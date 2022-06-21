Heartland Votes
‘The impossible’: Ukraine’s secret, deadly rescue missions

FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia.

The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill.

It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May.

The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

