Ill. State Fair cancels live poultry shows to protect from avian influenza

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Both junior and open live poultry shows will be canceled at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 21 the live shows were canceled to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

According to the IDOA, state fair junior exhibitors will still have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition. Rules and entry requirements are online.

To allow more time due to the change, the Illinois State Fair extended the entry deadline to July 15.

“The Department works year-round to promote biosecurity for all livestock producers. With the current situation, it remains important for all of us to be responsible and protect against the spread of avian influenza during the Illinois State Fair and county fairs,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA state veterinarian.

The department’s emergency rules took effect on April 5 and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

Flock owners, managers, or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

