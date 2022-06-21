Heating Up!

Tuesday morning will start off a few degrees warmer in the mid 60s with a few isolated low 60s. Clear skies and light southerly winds will continue through today. Temperatures will stretch even warmer in the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon with no rain in sight. It will be even warmer this evening ahead of a cold front with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Wednesday morning will be warm with a few light clouds. Added sunshine and southerly winds will warm temperatures near 100F with humid conditions ahead of a cold front. Heat index values can also reach 100-105 for some areas ahead of the front. Isolated showers and storms can occur during the afternoon. Some storms could product 30-40mph winds with isolated higher gusts possible.

Slightly cooler and more comfortable air will set in place for Thursday before another warm and uncomfortable wave hits us by the start of the weekend. A secondary frontal system will arrive Sunday which can bring additional storms and a much needed cool down next week.

-Lisa

