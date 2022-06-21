Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heating Up!

Slight chance of precip on Wednesday...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday morning will start off a few degrees warmer in the mid 60s with a few isolated low 60s. Clear skies and light southerly winds will continue through today. Temperatures will stretch even warmer in the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon with no rain in sight. It will be even warmer this evening ahead of a cold front with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Wednesday morning will be warm with a few light clouds. Added sunshine and southerly winds will warm temperatures near 100F with humid conditions ahead of a cold front. Heat index values can also reach 100-105 for some areas ahead of the front.  Isolated showers and storms can occur during the afternoon. Some storms could product 30-40mph winds with isolated higher gusts possible.

Slightly cooler and more comfortable air will set in place for Thursday before another warm and uncomfortable wave hits us by the start of the weekend. A secondary frontal system will arrive Sunday which can bring additional storms and a much needed cool down next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/20/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
More heat as we head into mid week.
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 6/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 6/20/22