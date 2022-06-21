GOP gubernatorial candidate visits southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man hoping to be the next governor of Illinois made a campaign stop in the Heartland.

State Senator Darren Bailey stopped in Murphysboro on Tuesday morning, June 21 on a tour that’s taking him through every Illinois county ahead of election day.

Bailey is seeking the Republican nomination in the Illinois governor’s race.

When it comes to gun control measures, Bailey said he’s opposed to so-called “Red Flags laws,” but he does believe the community plays a role in preventing mass shootings.

“I believe the the community and members of the law enforcement and schools, if everyone would be doing their job when someone reaches out about a concern and we’d deal with that, we could do that without having to have a law,” he said.

He said he believes mental health is the bigger issue and has to be dealt with first.

Illinois voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 28 for the Primary Election.

