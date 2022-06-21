Heartland Votes
Golden State Warriors and Otto Porter Jr. hold NBA Title Parade

Otto Porter
Otto Porter(KPIX)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
San Francisco, CA. (KFVS) -Former Scott County Central basketball star Otto Porter Jr. celebrated the NBA Title with his Golden State Warriors teammates during their victory parade Monday in San Francisco.

Porter Jr. scored six points on two three pointers in Golden State’s game six 103-90 series clinching win last Thursday over the Boston Celtics.

Porter Jr. is a former Scott County Central State Champion who went on to play college basketball at Georgetown University before eventually joining the Warriors in the NBA.

