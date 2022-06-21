Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Five planets will align this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Get ready for a parade of planets to appear this month. This will be a rare event with five-planets aligning along with the crescent moon. Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align on June 24th early in the morning before sunrise at 3:35 a.m. central. There will also be chances to catch the planets on the morning of the 23rd and the morning of the 25th. It will actually be six planets aligning as Uranus will sit just to the left of Mars, but it’s very hard to spot.

Five planets will align on June 25th
Five planets will align on June 25th(WMC First Alert Weather)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in...
Police investigating juvenile injured in ‘large’ fight

Latest News

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
One Of The Warmest Days This Week
A beautiful sunset in Humboldt, Tenn.
First Alert: Tracking possible rain, storms tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another hot day for your Wednesday
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Heating Up!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
More heat as we head into mid week.