First Alert: Hot first day of summer

(KFVS) - The first day of summer is looking very hot and sunny.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with the heat index about the same.

Tonight will be warmer in the lower 70s.

Wednesday is looking very hot and humid ahead of a cold front.

Sunshine and southerly winds will warm temperatures near 100 degrees.

Heat index value will likely reach 100 to 105 degrees.

Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon.

Storms could produce strong winds up to 30 to 40 mph, with isolated higher gusts possible.

Thursday will be slightly cooler and more comfortable before heat and humidity returns by the weekend.

A second front will arrive on Sunday, which could bring more storms, but a much needed cool down next week.

