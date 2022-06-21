FFA dues for every agriculture student across Ill. paid

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 21 that Future Farmers of America dues for every student taking agriculture education classes across the state will be covered starting this fall.

According to the IDOA, the $550,000 appropriation is spearheaded by State Senator Doris Turner.

“I am proud to support the next generation of Illinois agricultural enthusiasts by helping alleviate the financial burden of membership dues,” State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) said. “The more bright minds we can bring in to help solve the agricultural problems of tomorrow, the better we all will be in the future.”

The IDOA said paying the dues makes Illinois a FFA affiliation membership state, ensuring every student that is enrolled in agricultural education will have FFA membership dues automatically paid, making them a FFA member.

“In 2022, nearly 37,000 students across the state were enrolled in ag classes, but the state’s FFA membership was 23,000 members,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “By removing the cost barrier, this opens up the doors for thousands more students to benefit from what FFA provides, which goes well beyond what can be taught in the classroom.”

FFA is a national organization for young adults interested in leadership and agriculture.

