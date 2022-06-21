Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FFA dues for every agriculture student across Ill. paid

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 21 that Future Farmers of...
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 21 that Future Farmers of America dues for every student taking agriculture education classes across the state will be covered starting this fall. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 21 that Future Farmers of America dues for every student taking agriculture education classes across the state will be covered starting this fall.

According to the IDOA, the $550,000 appropriation is spearheaded by State Senator Doris Turner.

“I am proud to support the next generation of Illinois agricultural enthusiasts by helping alleviate the financial burden of membership dues,” State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) said. “The more bright minds we can bring in to help solve the agricultural problems of tomorrow, the better we all will be in the future.”

The IDOA said paying the dues makes Illinois a FFA affiliation membership state, ensuring every student that is enrolled in agricultural education will have FFA membership dues automatically paid, making them a FFA member.

“In 2022, nearly 37,000 students across the state were enrolled in ag classes, but the state’s FFA membership was 23,000 members,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “By removing the cost barrier, this opens up the doors for thousands more students to benefit from what FFA provides, which goes well beyond what can be taught in the classroom.”

FFA is a national organization for young adults interested in leadership and agriculture.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in case involving a possible assault and kidnapping.
Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping

Latest News

According to the IDOA, state fair junior exhibitors will still have an opportunity to receive...
Ill. State Fair cancels live poultry shows to protect from avian influenza
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Police say Harry Norsworthy was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah.
Paducah man reported missing
We caught up with GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in Murphysboro, Ill. where he met...
GOP gubernatorial candidate visits southern Illinois