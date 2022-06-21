Heartland Votes
Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park

A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

It’s the latest sign of progress on the park improvement project.

The fencing comes ahead of the eventual draining and dredging of the pond.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Conservation removed and relocated the fish from the pond.

Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park
