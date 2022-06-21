Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights firefighters rescue litter of puppies from house fire

(Source: Cleveland Heights firefighters)
(Source: Cleveland Heights firefighters)((Source: Cleveland Heights firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “In the midst of chaos, sometimes little miracles occur,” posted Cleveland Heights firefighters after rescuing a litter of puppies from a house fire Monday.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Hillcrest Road. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

All residents escaped safely.

In the midst of chaos, sometimes little miracles occur. Our crews (with help from multiple mutual aid partners) fought...

Posted by Cleveland Heights Fire Department on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters said the home is a total loss.

Shaker Heights firefighters, South Euclid firefighters, University Heights firefighters, East Cleveland firefighters, Euclid firefighters, Mayfield Heights firefighters, Pepper Pike firefighters and Lyndhurst firefighters all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in case involving a possible assault and kidnapping.
Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Carbondale-Marion, IL metro...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Carbondale area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Girardeau, MO metro...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Girardeau area
Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park
Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park
Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park