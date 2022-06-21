Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cities with the most expensive homes in Carbondale area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Carbondale-Marion, IL metro...
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Carbondale-Marion, IL metro using data from Zillow.(MGN)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is.

More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value.

Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers.

As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly.

The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it’s good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Carbondale using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included.

#16. Hurst, IL

  • Typical home value: $44,840
  • 1-year price change: +1.4%
  • 5-year price change: +4.2%

#15. Johnston City, IL

  • Typical home value: $74,154
  • 1-year price change: +8.0%
  • 5-year price change: +15.7%

#14. Elkville, IL

  • Typical home value: $76,392
  • 1-year price change: +7.2%
  • 5-year price change: +10.8%

#13. Herrin, IL

  • Typical home value: $86,892
  • 1-year price change: +7.3%
  • 5-year price change: +17.3%

#12. De Soto, IL

  • Typical home value: $99,967
  • 1-year price change: +7.9%
  • 5-year price change: +14.2%

#11. Murphysboro, IL

  • Typical home value: $107,720
  • 1-year price change: +7.1%
  • 5-year price change: +6.3%

#10. Stonefort, IL

  • Typical home value: $119,262
  • 1-year price change: +12.0%
  • 5-year price change: +19.7%

#9. Pittsburg, IL

  • Typical home value: $120,771
  • 1-year price change: +14.9%
  • 5-year price change: +36.2%

#8. Energy, IL

  • Typical home value: $125,048
  • 1-year price change: +11.1%
  • 5-year price change: +31.0%

#7. Ava, IL

  • Typical home value: $134,479
  • 1-year price change: +10.0%
  • 5-year price change: +23.2%

#6. Carbondale, IL

  • Typical home value: $136,833
  • 1-year price change: +7.7%
  • 5-year price change: +9.1%

#5. Marion, IL

  • Typical home value: $141,858
  • 1-year price change: +9.8%
  • 5-year price change: +27.1%

#4. Carterville, IL

  • Typical home value: $145,582
  • 1-year price change: +10.0%
  • 5-year price change: +25.7%

#3. Crainville, IL

  • Typical home value: $159,122
  • 1-year price change: +9.7%
  • 5-year price change: +27.9%

#2. Creal Springs, IL

  • Typical home value: $162,520
  • 1-year price change: +11.3%
  • 5-year price change: +25.6%

#1. Makanda, IL

  • Typical home value: $178,408
  • 1-year price change: +8.7%
  • 5-year price change: +13.7%

