Children age 6 months and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for children as young as 6 months old to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - Now authorized to be given to children ages 6 months to 4 years in three doses, with a 3-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second dose.

Moderna vaccine - Now authorized to be given to children 6 months to 5 years in two doses with 28 days between the two doses.

According to a release from DHSS, the CDC’s recommendation was made after analyzing substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness for children in this age group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children down to 6 months of age on June 17.

Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use in individuals ages 5 and older, and the Moderna vaccine was authorized for those 18 and older.

The Moderna vaccine for those ages 6-17 is scheduled for discussion among members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on June 23.

According to DHSS, sufficient supplies of vaccines are available throughout Missouri.

Missouri providers who pre-ordered vaccines for children down to 6 months of age are listed at MOStopsCovid.com, and Vaccines.gov will soon list locations on an interactive map where vaccines are available.

According to CDC data, there have been more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID among children 6 months through 4 years of age. Of those cases, more than 200 children have died after contracting the virus. COVID-19 is the fifth most common cause of death in children under age 5.

