Chester Bridge rehab project begins in July

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions.

Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on Tuesday, July 5.

A width and lane restriction will be in effect when the project gets underway.

Route 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction near the bridge.

Large equipment, such as combines, will be unable to cross the bridge over the Mississippi River during the project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation does plan to open the work zone up to larger equipment at least once.

“We plan to make the bridge available at full width for 72 hours,” said Chester Bridge Deputy Project Director Benji Philpot. “Once the date is set, MoDOT will provide notice two weeks in advance.”

Temporary signals will be in place to control traffic through the work zone.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution traveling in the area.

The maintenance project is expected to be completed by Thursday, December 1.

Transportation officials say the Chester Bridge is safe for travel, but considered to be in poor condition.

The rehab project is expected to help improve the 80-year-old structure as preparations are being made to build a new Chester Bridge.

A project team is currently in the design-build process.

MoDOT is holding an open house style meeting to discuss what the schedule looks like to replace the aging span over the Mississippi River on Thursday, June 23. They will also talk about the rehab project.

The public meeting will be held at the Perryville Higher Education Center in Perryville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

