Certain medications can lead to heat related illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is expected to have high temperatures and sensitive air quality this week. Doctors warned those on medications on how to stay safe in the upcoming weather.

People out at Lake Shore Park Monday night waited until later because of the higher temperatures.

“I’ve been trying to wait and cool off, but it is so hot,” Brenda Weaver said.

While Weaver is not on specific medications, people can be affected by the heat while on them.

Common medications like antibiotics and allergy medicine can cause people to sweat, leading to heat-related illness, according to health experts. Beta-blockers decrease blood flow to the skin which makes it harder to cool off. ADHD medication could make people feel hotter, and normal doses of medications can affect people if they’re dehydrated.

Before people get concerned, doctors want them to consult their doctor before they stop taking them.

People with chronic heart disease, mental illness, poor blood circulation and obesity are all at higher risk for heat-related illness.

If you do have concerns with heat-related illness, doctors said it’s best to stay inside. If you can’t avoid being outside, health experts ask you to take your allergy medication and possibly consult your doctor if you have asthma.

“The other thing is to take your medicines. If you have allergies and you take medicines for them. Be sure to take them as prescribed,” Dr. Stokes Peebles with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.

Doctors asked those who have seasonal allergies to either take their allergy medication or get their allergy shots.

People with asthma can feel the effects of sensitive air quality, which could spark an asthma attack.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.