Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect was described as around 50-60 years old, between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with an average build and large stomach. He was clean shaven and had gray hair that partially covered his ears.

They said the suspect was driving a newer model, dark blue, single cab truck that may have had yellow lights on top of the cab.

On Sunday, June 19 around 10:51 p.m., police say they received a report of an attempted kidnapping in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street.

The victim, a 19-year-old female, was helping a hurt animal in the road when the suspect reportedly approached her, hit her in the face and then tried to pull her into his vehicle.

Police say the victim was able to fight off the suspect and shout for help, which made the suspect flee the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the police department at 573-339-6621 or anonymously at 573-339-6313. You can also text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

