Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time in two years, Beyonce has released a new single.

The song, “Break My Soul,” was released Monday night initially only on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by her husband Jay-Z, Variety said.

The single is expected to be featured on an upcoming album, “Renaissance,” which Billboard said will be released July 29.

The new album is expected to be a followup to 2016′s hit album “Lemonade.”

Since “Lemonade,” Beyonce has released a collaboration with Jay-Z, a live album, a “Lion King” soundtrack and had a song featured on the fil, “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

Latest News

Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Rick Hirshey.
Joplin Police Dept. officer injured in shootout returns to work
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016