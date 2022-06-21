Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bank of Carbondale to merge into First Southern Bank

Boutique, new golf course officially open for business in Carbondale
The statement said this brings “two of the top community banks in southern Illinois together.”(tcw-kfvs12)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One local bank is becoming a part of a new bank family.

Now, the Bank of Carbondale is owned by Midwest Community Bancshares after the completion of a strategic alliance.

According to a statement from the Bank of Carbondale, they will be merged into First Southern Bank starting July 1, 2022.

“We are excited to announce that The Bank of Carbondale is now part of Midwest Community Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company of First Southern Bank. The Bank of Carbondale and the Bleyer family have always been dedicated to the growth and well- being of the southern Illinois region. The Bank of Carbondale’s philosophy of being a locally owned community bank, with high level customer service blends very well with our own business model. Both organizations take great pride in taking care of our customers and giving back to our communities,” said John Dosier, President and CEO of First Southern Bank.

The statement said this brings “two of the top community banks in southern Illinois together.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in case involving a possible assault and kidnapping.
Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping

Latest News

Maddie Deiters with ThreeLine Art is painting a mural in Downtown Murphysboro, Ill. The mural...
Teen artist one of several beautifying Murphysboro with large murals
Robert Dafford is painting history and he’s still not finished.
New Paducah mural to tell story of train route from New Orleans to Chicago
Police are investigating a shooting at Noble Park on Tuesday afternoon, June 21.
Paducah police investigating shooting
A local charitable organization called the Miracle-Ear Foundation works with franchises to...
Miracle-Ear location receives national recognition for providing hearing assistance to low-income individuals