Bank of Carbondale to merge into First Southern Bank

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One local bank is becoming a part of a new bank family.

Now, the Bank of Carbondale is owned by Midwest Community Bancshares after the completion of a strategic alliance.

According to a statement from the Bank of Carbondale, they will be merged into First Southern Bank starting July 1, 2022.

“We are excited to announce that The Bank of Carbondale is now part of Midwest Community Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company of First Southern Bank. The Bank of Carbondale and the Bleyer family have always been dedicated to the growth and well- being of the southern Illinois region. The Bank of Carbondale’s philosophy of being a locally owned community bank, with high level customer service blends very well with our own business model. Both organizations take great pride in taking care of our customers and giving back to our communities,” said John Dosier, President and CEO of First Southern Bank.

The statement said this brings “two of the top community banks in southern Illinois together.”

