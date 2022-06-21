Heartland Votes
Another hot day for your Wednesday

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 6/21.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another hot day across the area with most areas reaching the upper 90s this afternoon. The low level moisture has increased a bit as well making it feel slightly warmer than the actual air temperatures. For this evening, skies will remain clear and temperatures will fall through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday we will see a weak front move into the area. This front will bring slightly cooler air for our northwestern counties. We may see an isolated shower or storm develop late as well. The greatest chance for isolated storms will be across our eastern counties. Highs will range from the middle 90s north to near 100 south. The heat index will range between 100 and 105 degrees.

