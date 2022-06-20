Heartland Votes
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino

A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle at Harrah's Casino in Metropolis on Saturday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested on child endangerment charges in connection with an investigation at Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis on Saturday, June 18.

Metropolis Police were called to the casino after security reported finding an 11-year-old left alone inside of a vehicle.

According to Metropolis Police, surveillance video showed the child had been alone in the vehicle for more than an hour and a half.

Police said Baridques Anton Reeves, 40, and Kimberly Charie Byers, 37 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were found in the casino and arrested.

Both are charged with endangering the health or life of a child.

Reeves and Byers were released on bond.

Police say the Department of Child and Family Services was notified and is conducting a further investigation.

