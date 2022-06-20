Heartland Votes
Advertisement

People celebrate Father’s Day across the Heartland on Sunday

Chris Ulrich watches a train pass by with his children in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Chris Ulrich watches a train pass by with his children in Downtown Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dads around the country celebrated on Sunday that is meant to honor and recognize them for the job of raising children.

Father’s Day was the reason many dads brought out their family to celebrate at restaurants, went shopping or just enjoyed the outdoors.

People we talked to said they are grateful for their father and also love their children as they raise them to the best of their ability.

“Father’s Day is a special day of giving thanks to God for the families that everybody has and paying tribute to the dads and fathers across the country and across the world,” Todd Ward said.

“Father’s Day means to me spending time with your family, doing things with them and just treasuring the moment you have with your family because you never know when you don’t have it no more,” Roger Barton said.

We found Chris Ulrich who watched a train pass by with his kids in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

“To me it’s just spending the day with your kids, enjoying everything that a father is meant to do and just being there supporting your family and everything else,” Ulrich said.

We caught up with Brenda Sikes as she was surrounded by her family near the Mississippi River.

Sikes recently lost her husband and wanted to honor him on this Father’s Day by spreading his ashes in the Mississippi River and release balloons in his name.

“We all miss him so much and fishing was a big part of what he loved to do and he loved being on the Mississippi so it seemed appropriate to let some of his ashes go down the river with him and hope he’s somewhere fishing,” Sikes said.

Father’s Day is held annually on the third Sunday in June.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital
A man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches and damage to an apartment...
Man accused of vandalizing 2 churches arrested
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
Incoming Superintendent Robert Brown says the four-day work week was a change that needed to...
Twin Rivers School District announces four-day school week

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Transportation will ultimately make the final decision on an airline for...
Cape Girardeau city council to discuss final airline recommendation at Monday’s meeting
Visitors watch as a cannon fires at Fort D on June 19, 2022.
Visitors gather at Fort D for Juneteenth event
An individual is riding through the streets of Cape Girardeau.
Hundreds of motorcycles ride in Heartland as part of annual MSTA event
The Heartland celebrated Father's Day today.
Father's Day across the Heartland