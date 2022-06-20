People celebrate Father’s Day across the Heartland on Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dads around the country celebrated on Sunday that is meant to honor and recognize them for the job of raising children.

Father’s Day was the reason many dads brought out their family to celebrate at restaurants, went shopping or just enjoyed the outdoors.

People we talked to said they are grateful for their father and also love their children as they raise them to the best of their ability.

“Father’s Day is a special day of giving thanks to God for the families that everybody has and paying tribute to the dads and fathers across the country and across the world,” Todd Ward said.

“Father’s Day means to me spending time with your family, doing things with them and just treasuring the moment you have with your family because you never know when you don’t have it no more,” Roger Barton said.

We found Chris Ulrich who watched a train pass by with his kids in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

“To me it’s just spending the day with your kids, enjoying everything that a father is meant to do and just being there supporting your family and everything else,” Ulrich said.

We caught up with Brenda Sikes as she was surrounded by her family near the Mississippi River.

Sikes recently lost her husband and wanted to honor him on this Father’s Day by spreading his ashes in the Mississippi River and release balloons in his name.

“We all miss him so much and fishing was a big part of what he loved to do and he loved being on the Mississippi so it seemed appropriate to let some of his ashes go down the river with him and hope he’s somewhere fishing,” Sikes said.

Father’s Day is held annually on the third Sunday in June.

