CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live is coming to the Show Me Center on Nov. 15-16.

The Pups will be going on a “Great Pirate Adventure.”

According to a post from the Show Me Center, attendees will help “the Pups save Cap’n Turbot and find a secret pirate treasure.”

Ticket sales begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

