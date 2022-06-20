Heartland Votes
1 death reported in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 at Union-Alexander County line; road remains shutdown

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on Monday morning, June 20.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UNION & ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Route 3 is closed at the Union-Alexander County line.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the closure is because of a multiple-vehicle crash on Monday morning, June 20.

Authorities on the scene with the sheriff’s office said at least one person was killed.

No other details are available at this time.

A photo from a Heartland News crew on the scene shows first responders putting out a fire involving at least two vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route until further notice.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

