More heat as we head into mid week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. The heat is moving back into the area but even with temperatures in the middle 90s, the heat index has not been a factor. For this evening we will see clear skies and temperatures falling into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index about the same. As we head into Wednesday a cold front will move towards the Heartland. Ahead of the front we will see hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The heat index will surpass 100 in most areas. There will also be a slight chance for a thunderstorm late Wednesday as the front moves through.

