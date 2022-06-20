Heartland Votes
Millions in grant funds awarded to Heartland internet providers, governments

Heartland counties will be receiving a total of at least $45.8 million in grant and matching...
Heartland counties will be receiving a total of at least $45.8 million in grant and matching funds to expand broadband.(Gray Media)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Three western Kentucky internet providers in the Heartland are getting millions of dollars to expand their services.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the state’s Better Internet program is awarding $89.1 million in matching funds to 12 providers and governments across the state in 35 counties.

This brings the total investment for this round of broadband expansion to more than $203 million.

A total of at least $45.8 million in grant and matching funds will heading to providers in the following Heartland counties:

  • Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative received seven grants totaling $13,827,320. The overall project cost is $27,906,340 including the required matching funds. This investment will expand access to high-speed internet to 5,598 currently unserved households and businesses located in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg counties.
  • West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-op Corporation received two grant awards totaling $3,365,704. The overall project cost is $6,731,408 including the required matching funds. This investment will expand access to high-speed internet to 843 currently unserved households and businesses located in Calloway and Marshall counties.
  • Gibson Connect received a grant for $4,650,880. The overall project cost is $11,073,552 including the required matching funds. This investment will expand access to high-speed internet to 1,763 currently unserved households and businesses located in Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties.

The president of the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) and Gibson Connect said they are happy and thankful they were awarded the grant for their members.

“Our member-owners desperately need high-speed, fiber-based internet service and it will vastly improve the quality of life in our communities by providing opportunities for education, health care, jobs, entertainment and more,” said President and CEO of Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect Dan Rodamaker.

Gibson EMC plans to begin work immediately and will release details about their plan soon.

