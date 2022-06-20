Heartland Votes
Man under arrest in Carbondale for aggravated robbery

At 10:19 p.m. on June 17, 2022, officers were called to the scene and learned that the suspect...
At 10:19 p.m. on June 17, 2022, officers were called to the scene and learned that the suspect entered the room of the victim and demanded money.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police officers with the City of Carbondale were called to the 700 block of East Main Street over reports of a robbery.

At 10:19 p.m. on June 17, 2022, officers were called to the scene and learned that the suspect entered the room of the victim and demanded money.

51-year-old Roosevelt Clark was taken into custody and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

