KYTC to hold popup driver licensing event in Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A popup driver licensing event is coming to Eddyville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, with the Lyon County Public Library, are hosting the event at the library on Thursday, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is for Lyon County residents only.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online here starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

No walk-in appointments will be available.

The following services will be offered:

Upgrading to a REAL ID license

Requesting an 8-year license, if the driver is due to renew

Updating name

Renewing CDL

The popup event will accept the following payments only: credit or debit card, check or money order. A list of pricing information can be found by clicking here.

Also online is a quiz to help crate a personalized list of documents participants will need to bring to the popup event.

