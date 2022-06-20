KYTC to hold popup driver licensing event in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A popup driver licensing event is coming to Eddyville.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, with the Lyon County Public Library, are hosting the event at the library on Thursday, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is for Lyon County residents only.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled online here starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 20.
No walk-in appointments will be available.
The following services will be offered:
- Upgrading to a REAL ID license
- Requesting an 8-year license, if the driver is due to renew
- Updating name
- Renewing CDL
The popup event will accept the following payments only: credit or debit card, check or money order. A list of pricing information can be found by clicking here.
Also online is a quiz to help crate a personalized list of documents participants will need to bring to the popup event.
