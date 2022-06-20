Heartland Votes
Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer in shootout returns to work

Rick Hirshey.
Rick Hirshey.(Joplin Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin Police Department officer shot in the line of duty returned to work on Monday.

A gunman shot Officer Rick Hirshey in the face during a shootout in March. The bullet traveled through Hirshey’s patrol car’s windshield. Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died in the shootout.

Officer Hirshey will begin on lightly duty status, assisting with administrative duties.

