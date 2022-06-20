Heartland Votes
Heating back up...

First Alert Weather at Noon 6/20
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower to mid 90s, but thankfully it won’t be too sticky. Unfortunately the sticky weather will return as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday as dew points continue to climb. Wednesday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week, with actual air temperatures near 100 and feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. There is also a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, thanks to a weak cold front moving into the area. The cold front won’t cool us down much, but highs will drop back into the mid 90s by Thursday.

