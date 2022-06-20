Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Get Ready For Another Warm Week!

Coolest Day Of The Week-Today
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s start off Monday. Sunny skies carry on through the day with slightly warmer temperatures as light southerly winds return. High tempers will reach the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Today is not going to be humid as lower dew points are in the vicinity. Clear skies tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 60s.

Things heat up quickly on Tuesday and Wednesday with the upper 90s and low 100s in the forecast as a high pressure sets up near the Heartland again this week. A surge of moisture will bring back uncomfortable feeling conditions on Wednesday with heat index values likely to reach 105F. A cold front moving through late Wednesday could bring storms to the area. A few strong storms are possible.

Slightly cooler temps, but still unseasonably warm, will set up for the end of the week with small chances of precip in the forecast.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
plane
FBI official warn of sexual assault on aircrafts

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/19.
First Alert 10pm forecast 6/19
Your First Alert forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/19.
First Alert 9pm forecast 6/19
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 6/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 6/19/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook