Get Ready For Another Warm Week!

Cooler morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s start off Monday. Sunny skies carry on through the day with slightly warmer temperatures as light southerly winds return. High tempers will reach the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Today is not going to be humid as lower dew points are in the vicinity. Clear skies tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 60s.

Things heat up quickly on Tuesday and Wednesday with the upper 90s and low 100s in the forecast as a high pressure sets up near the Heartland again this week. A surge of moisture will bring back uncomfortable feeling conditions on Wednesday with heat index values likely to reach 105F. A cold front moving through late Wednesday could bring storms to the area. A few strong storms are possible.

Slightly cooler temps, but still unseasonably warm, will set up for the end of the week with small chances of precip in the forecast.

-Lisa

