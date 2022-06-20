First Alert: Slightly warmer today, even hotter this week

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off cool with wake-up temperatures in the 50 and 60s, but this will quickly change.

This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with light southerly winds.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

Humidity today will remain low, but this is not the case the next few days.

The Heartland will quickly heat up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s and it will be muggy.

Heat index values will likely reach 105 degrees on Wednesday.

A cold front moving through late Wednesday could bring storms.

A few strong storms are possible.

The end of the week is looking slightly cooler, but still unseasonably warm. There will also be small chances for rain.

