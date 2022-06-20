Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Slightly warmer today, even hotter this week

This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with light southerly winds.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with light southerly winds.((Source: William Foeste/CNews))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off cool with wake-up temperatures in the 50 and 60s, but this will quickly change.

This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with light southerly winds.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

Humidity today will remain low, but this is not the case the next few days.

The Heartland will quickly heat up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s and it will be muggy.

Heat index values will likely reach 105 degrees on Wednesday.

A cold front moving through late Wednesday could bring storms.

A few strong storms are possible.

The end of the week is looking slightly cooler, but still unseasonably warm. There will also be small chances for rain.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
plane
FBI official warn of sexual assault on aircrafts

Latest News

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Get Ready For Another Warm Week!
Brian Alworth says we will return to “heat wave” conditions for much of the work week.
First Alert: Clear and cooler tonight ahead of another heat wave this week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook