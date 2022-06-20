Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Driver and dog saved after car goes over embankment in Pigeon Forge

It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get the driver and dog out safely.
It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get...
It took crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department over an hour to stabilize the car and get the driver and dog out safely.(PFFD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver and dog were saved after a car went over the side of an embankment, according to officials with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

“Well, in the middle of the night, while everyone else sleeps, we perform our best work, within minutes of receiving an alarm,” officials said. “Imagine waking up at 1:41 am and immediately having to make quick decisions that someone else’s life depends on.”

When crews arrived, they found the car hanging about 20 feet off the side of the cabin’s driveway and resting on the cabin. WVLT News obtained an incident report from officials, which said several fire crews had help from a local wrecker service in stabilizing the car.

They removed the side windows and the driver was carried to the paramedics on the scene for evaluation. They then removed the dog. Both were unharmed.

It took crews over an hour to stabilize the car, break the side windows and get the driver and dog out safely, the report said. Neither the driver nor the dog was injured, according to the report.

Crews advised the Cabins USA representative on the scene that the family should be relocated and that the cabin needed to be assessed by a structural engineer before the cabin could be rented again.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

Latest News

Rashaad Z. Barr, 28 of Murphysboro, was arrested in Carbondale on gun charges.
Man arrested in Carbondale on firearm charges after car, foot chases
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to complaints of a sexual assault at noon on...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in sexual assaul case
Freedom Suits statue
Freedom Suits Memorial unveiled in downtown St. Louis
Mechanics race to fix car's AC units
Heat wave pushes car’s air conditioning to the limit
Mechanics race to fix car's AC units
Heat wave pushes car’s air conditioning to the limit