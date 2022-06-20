Heartland Votes
City of Cape Girardeau chooses Contour Airlines for regional airport carrier

The final decision will be made by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which may take up to...
The final decision will be made by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which may take up to 90 days.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has chosen to recommend the selection of Contour Airlines.

The final decision will be made by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which may take up to 90 days.

We are told that Contour’s flights to Nashville wil be $39.

The Cape Girardeau City Council made the decision to recommend Contour Airlines over SkyWest at their meeting on June 20.

SkyWest made their final proposal on Friday, June 17.

