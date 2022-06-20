Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.(Source: FILE/Orange County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two sheriff’s deputies in Florida have been disciplined for sharing information about comedian Bob Saget’s death with the public before his family was notified.

An internal investigation was done by the sheriff’s department.

Both deputies admitted they improperly shared the information, which is a violation of department policy.

The exact nature of the disciplinary action was not specified.

One deputy who responded to the scene texted his brother about the star’s death, and the brother posted it on Twitter. The other deputy texted two neighbors the details.

Saget was on tour when he was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room in January. The 65-year-old comedian and “Full House” star died from head trauma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
plane
FBI official warn of sexual assault on aircrafts

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Ukrainian forces perform the task of disposing of unexploded munitions dropped across the...
Ukraine forces dispose of bombs dropped by Russia
The Texas Department of Public Safety canceled an Amber Alert issued early Monday, saying the...
Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old Texas girl found
It's the first time Juneteenth is observed with closures of federal agencies, banks, schools...
Juneteenth observed; 1st year of broad closures