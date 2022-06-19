Heartland Votes
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night, June 18.

The crash happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Krebs Station Road.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Everett Johnson lost control of his 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle and crashed.

An ambulance crew transported Johnson to a Paducah hospital and he was later flown to a trauma center in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

