Hundreds of motorcycles ride in Heartland as part of annual MSTA event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 motorcycle riders are taking advantage of the weather and the roads that meander in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this week.

The Motorcycle Sport Touring Association has brought together members from all over the country into Cape Girardeau to host their STAR (Sport Touring Association Rendezvous) rally.

“This was an area we chose because of the facilities, because of the area and the ease of getting in and out, mainly because of the great roads to ride motorcycles on that we find around this area,” MSTA President Patrick Mogavero said.

The primary purpose of the club is to draw riders within different areas of the country to ride together on back roads, explore areas, and enjoy meeting new people.

“We like to ride motorcycles and we like to get together and enjoy the company of other members, meet the local people and go see the sights. It’s a vacation and a getaway for all of us,” Mogavero said.

Riders also support the local economy. According to a release by Visit Cape, riders could be spending an estimated $1,200 to $1,500 over their average stay of six days. It is estimated the impact for the extended Cape Girardeau area could be at least $350,000.

“The hotel nights, the restaurants, buying gasoline for our motorcycles, people that might need tires while they are here or repairs on a bike, then people maybe take a day off and just go shopping in the local shops and see what there is to offer there,” Mogavero said.

MSTA started 40 years ago in 1982 with a handful of members and has since grown to more than a thousand members nationwide.

The club has met up for rallies in multiple locations all across the United States.

“Our rallies cover quite a few areas in the United States,” MSTA Ambassador Tom Biggs said. “Central, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western. So yeah, I’ve been in rallies all the way from Colorado, Wyoming to Vermont.”

Their next regional rally will be held in Little Switzerland, NC, in mid-July.

