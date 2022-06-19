Heartland Votes
Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on theft and drug charges

Law enforcement was able to use surveillance footage to identify a suspect and vehicle.
Law enforcement was able to use surveillance footage to identify a suspect and vehicle.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A recent burglary at a business in the Tri City area was reported to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.



Deputies went to a house in the Hickory area where they found the vehicle.

Items that matched the description were also identified.

At the residence, they spoke to 32-year-old Chris Wiley, who confessed to taking items from the business the prior day.

They also gained a search warrant and more stolen items were found along with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

They discovered a handgun and learned that Wiley is a felon, prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Wiley is charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and other drug and theft related charges.

The Kentucky State Police assisted in the investigation.

