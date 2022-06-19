Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Nice again today, but heat wave pattern set to return....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have one more nice day to round out the weekend before we start to quickly heat back up again during the work week.  A light easterly breeze today will keep our weather dry and warm but with dew points/humidity levels remaining unusually low for this time of year.   Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90,  but the heat index will not be a factor.  Once again tonight will be clear and relatively cool…with a bit of patchy fog possible toward daybreak thanks to calm winds.

Heat and humidity are set to return to start the work week,  as a huge upper level ridge builds back over the region.   Monday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the low to mid 90s.  By Tuesday air temps and humidity levels will be increasing…..we should see actual highs back to near 100 or so, with official heat advisories likely.   By Wednesday and Thursday the upper high is suppressed just slightly south, which will allow for a few more clouds and at least a slight chance of thunderstorms.  Air temps will be a few degrees lower but dew points higher to end the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches and damage to an apartment...
Man accused of vandalizing 2 churches arrested
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
Incoming Superintendent Robert Brown says the four-day work week was a change that needed to...
Twin Rivers School District announces four-day school week
Teneyck was arrested on a charge of 1st degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken...
Tenn. man arrested for allegedly firing gun in crowded parking lot at Paducah nightclub

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 6/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 6/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/18/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook