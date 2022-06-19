First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’ll have one more nice day to round out the weekend before we start to quickly heat back up again during the work week. A light easterly breeze today will keep our weather dry and warm but with dew points/humidity levels remaining unusually low for this time of year. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90, but the heat index will not be a factor. Once again tonight will be clear and relatively cool…with a bit of patchy fog possible toward daybreak thanks to calm winds.

Heat and humidity are set to return to start the work week, as a huge upper level ridge builds back over the region. Monday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the low to mid 90s. By Tuesday air temps and humidity levels will be increasing…..we should see actual highs back to near 100 or so, with official heat advisories likely. By Wednesday and Thursday the upper high is suppressed just slightly south, which will allow for a few more clouds and at least a slight chance of thunderstorms. Air temps will be a few degrees lower but dew points higher to end the week.

