First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After retreating to our west for a couple of days and allowing for a cooler northeast breeze, our upper high will set up shop right over our region over the next few days. This will bring a return to ‘heat wave’ conditions for much of the work week. Tonight will still be clear and relatively cool, with daybreak lows in the U50s to L60s. Monday will be a transition day, with sunny skies and much warmer air temps, but only slightly higher humidity levels. This means that heat index numbers tomorrow will be right around the actual highs of 90 to 95. By Tuesday, however, it will be hotter and more humid….with actual highs of about 95 to 100, and heat indices sneaking back above 100 by afternoon.

Wednesday will start off with very hot and humid conditions (heat indices as high as 105-110!) but some modest relief could arrive later in the day as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. Timing is not certain, but if this verifieis there is a good chance of some strong thunderstorms by late afternoon or evening on Wednesday. Behind this system it looks to be uncomfortably hot and humid (but below record territory) with small rain chances until late in the weekend, when another cold front moves in from the northwest.

