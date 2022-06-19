Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Pleasant Father’s Day before extreme heat returns

First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 6/19
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Father’s Day will be another nice day in the Heartland before it starts to quickly heat back up again.

A light easterly breeze will keep humidity low, but it will be warm.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90. The heat index will not be a factor.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with patchy fog possible by daybreak.

A huge upper level ridge building back over the Heartland will surge heat and humidity returns at the start of the work week.

Monday will be sunny and warmer, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

Humidity and air temps start increasing Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will be back near 100 and official heat advisories are likely.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the upper ridge will suppress slightly to the south, which will allow for more clouds and a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Air temperatures will be a few degrees lower by the end of the week, but it will be muggy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches and damage to an apartment...
Man accused of vandalizing 2 churches arrested
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
Incoming Superintendent Robert Brown says the four-day work week was a change that needed to...
Twin Rivers School District announces four-day school week
Teneyck was arrested on a charge of 1st degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken...
Tenn. man arrested for allegedly firing gun in crowded parking lot at Paducah nightclub

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
A beautiful weekend for heading to the pool.
First Alert: Nice break from high heat, humidity
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook