First Alert: Pleasant Father’s Day before extreme heat returns

(KFVS) - Father’s Day will be another nice day in the Heartland before it starts to quickly heat back up again.

A light easterly breeze will keep humidity low, but it will be warm.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90. The heat index will not be a factor.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with patchy fog possible by daybreak.

A huge upper level ridge building back over the Heartland will surge heat and humidity returns at the start of the work week.

Monday will be sunny and warmer, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

Humidity and air temps start increasing Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will be back near 100 and official heat advisories are likely.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the upper ridge will suppress slightly to the south, which will allow for more clouds and a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Air temperatures will be a few degrees lower by the end of the week, but it will be muggy.

