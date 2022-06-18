Heartland Votes
Tennessee Secretary of State arrested on DUI charge


Arrest
Arrest(Tullahoma PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.

Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and posted a $2,000 bail several hours later, according to booking records.

Hargett was elected by the Tennessee General Assembly to serve as secretary of state in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the secretary of state’s website. Hargett is the chief executive officer of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees.

