State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County because of a water crisis.
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County because of a water crisis.(KSLA)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County because of a water crisis.

The declaration was issued Saturday morning, June 18.

The City of Marion government requested the emergency declaration.

According to the governor’s office, the city is battling a water shortage because Lake George, the primary reservoir for Marion’s residents and businesses, had to be drained after a levee failure, limited rainfall and unseasonably hot weather.

As of Friday, the City of Marion said they have a 20 to 22 day supply, with Crittenden-Livingston Water and Webster County Water expected to help with partial supply needs on Saturday.

The Kentucky Department of Emergency Management (KYEM) is aware of the situation and helped the city with the process of requesting state assistance and the emergency declaration.

The declaration allows KYEM to respond and provide relief and the Kentucky National Guard can mobilize personnel and equipment possibly needed. The Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) can also help the City of Marion and Crittenden County to stop stop all nonessential uses of water.

According to the City of Marion, the Mayor declared a stage 3 emergency on Friday. The order states all water usage should be limited to necessary daily activities only. This includes cooking, hygiene and washing clothing. Washing vehicles, watering lawns and filling swimming pools should be avoided. Those with health-related water needs, such as dialysis, are asked to contact the city. They have a list of several ways residents can help conserve water and more information on the City of Marion’s Facebook page.

State officials are expected to be in Marion to discuss what can be done to solve the water crisis with short- and long-term guidance.

The city reports they are looking to use Lucile Mine as a new water source and have formally applied for permission to implement the plan.

June 17, 2022 Press Release

Posted by Marion, KY City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022

