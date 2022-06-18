Heartland Votes
SkyWest issues proposal for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

The proposal comes out of an Airport Advisory Board meeting on Friday, June 17.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal has been given by SkyWest for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The proposal comes out of an Airport Advisory Board meeting on Friday, June 17.

The proposal states that the aviation industry will take time to recover from its present challenges.

The schedule patterns may consist of between seven and 14 weekly round trips, as well as combinations of one-stop or non-stop service.

The proposal can be viewed here.

According to a statement, the City Council will discuss a final recommendation to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday, June 20 during their meeting.

The Department of Transportation will make the final decision in which airline is chosen.

