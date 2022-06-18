Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of customers are without power as storms pushed through the Heartland Friday morning.
Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported
Clint Bowyer waits by his car before practice for Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Cup series auto...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in deadly traffic incident near Lake of the Ozarks
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
The death of a 4-month-old boy is under investigation in southern Illinois.
Ill. State Police investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

Latest News

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war