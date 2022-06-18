Neelyville native Josh Miller qualifies for Team USA Archery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - From making his own arrows to practicing at his home range, it’s easy to see Josh Miller’s passion for archery. Now he has the opportunity to compete on an international stage.

Miller has qualified for Team USA and will compete at the 2022 Rinehart World Archery 3D Championships in Terni, Italy.

Josh Miller, Neelyville native, has qualified for Team USA Archery.

“It hasn’t set in yet,” said Miller. “I don’t think it’s gonna set in until we’re actually marching through the streets of Italy with our teammates and holding that flag and wearing that jersey.”

When he earned his spot during the U.S. Team Trials, Miller said the emotions were almost overwhelming.

“This is gonna be a whole new journey for me, but it’s going to be an exciting journey,” Miller said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m humbled to be a part of.”

Miller is in the Longbow division. The World Championships begin September 4th in Terni.

