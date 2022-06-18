Man accused of vandalizing 2 churches arrested

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches and damage to an apartment in Murray.

Officers were called to a church in the city Friday morning, June 17 to investigate a report of vandalism.

Police said security video showed a man using a sledge hammer to damage the church’s door, intercom and four windows.

Shortly after this, officers were called to a second church in Murray reporting similar vandalism.

Officers then checked all the other area churches for possible damage and found none.

They were then called to investigate damage at an apartment.

At the scene, officers said they recognized 41-year-old Jeremey Sorrels and his vehicle from the church surveillance video.

Sorrels was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal mischief, first degree.

